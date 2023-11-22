The Project

Sam Kerr Shares Sweet Snaps Of Her Proposing To Kristie Mewis

Sam Kerr has shared sweet snaps of her proposing to fiancé Kristie Mewis.

The collection of photos show Kerr on one knee in front of Mewis, another of them celebrating afterwards and a photo of the pair holding hands with the ring on display.

“September 1st, 2023,” the simple caption said.

After weeks of speculation, U.S. player Mewis confirmed to People magazine the pari were engaged.

“[She's] my biggest supporter, always listening to me nag and complain, all of my crazy antics," Mewis said.

The couple began talking in 2020, when they met while Kerr was playing for the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL.

They went public with their relationship in 2021 during the Tokyo Olympics, when they shared a sweet moment following Australia’s loss to the U.S..

Image: Sam Kerr/Instagram

