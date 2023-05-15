The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Sam Kerr Scores & Leads Chelsea To Third Consecutive Women's FA Cup Title

Sam Kerr Scores & Leads Chelsea To Third Consecutive Women's FA Cup Title

Having celebrated Mother's day with a cup-final winning goal in front of her mum, Sam Kerr has looked ahead to "an amazing home World Cup" while teammates lined up to pay tribute to her lethal goalscoring.

The West Australian scored the only goal as Chelsea beat Manchester United in the Women's FA Cup final in front of 77,390 at Wembley Stadium - a world record for a domestic club game - to take her tally to five goals in the last three finals, all won by the London club.

It was just before 11pm Sunday night back home in Perth when she scored and Kerr said "I hope plenty of people were watching". Those family members who were unable to be halfway around the world would have been, but mum Roxanne was at the game.

Asked if she'd dedicated the goal to her Kerr admitted to AAP: "Yeah, but I haven't really thought that honestly mate, I'm just happy to get over the line."

Chelsea were outplayed for much of the game but, as so often, Kerr's finishing touch was the difference.

"She just thrives in these big games, in these big stadiums, with a big crowd," said Welsh international Sophie Ingle of the Matildas captain.

"She's a big player. She loves these type of games and it shows. Sam is always in the right place when needed. She was incredible today."

Another Chelsea teammate, England's Jess Carter, said: "She's made for the big stage, isn't she? We all know as a team that if we can stay in the game and keep a clean sheet, we'll create chances and we got players who will score goals for us. Sam put it away really well."

Millie Bright added "She's that sort of player, just needs one chance and 'bang' it's in the back of the net," while manager Emma Hayes said "She's so alive to situations. She can cope with the pressure, the expectations and everything that comes with being a top-level footballer. And honestly, she's the sweetest human being. Such a loving person."

England defenders Bright and Carter might have to work out a way to stop Kerr in few months at the Women's World Cup. Chelsea have a league title to win first – they are two points behind United with a game in hand – but Kerr's already keenly anticipating at the prospect of playing in the finals at home.

"It's going to be massive. Hopefully we'll all be fit and firing in front of great crowds like this," she said.

"I think the Australian nation will be shocked by the amount of interest there is in the women's game, and football in general. It's going to be an amazing tournament."

Opposition Leader Proposes Allowing JobSeeker Recipients To Work More Hours Without Losing Payments
NEXT STORY

Opposition Leader Proposes Allowing JobSeeker Recipients To Work More Hours Without Losing Payments

Advertisement

Related Articles

Opposition Leader Proposes Allowing JobSeeker Recipients To Work More Hours Without Losing Payments

Opposition Leader Proposes Allowing JobSeeker Recipients To Work More Hours Without Losing Payments

The Coalition has come up with a proposal to allow people on JobSeeker to work more without losing their payments in the wake of the government's small rise to the JobSeeker payment.
Türkiye Election Heading For A Run Off With President Tayyip Erdogan In The Lead

Türkiye Election Heading For A Run Off With President Tayyip Erdogan In The Lead

President Tayyip Erdogan is in the lead in a tight presidential election in Türkiye, but a run-off could still decide the result.
99-Year-Old Lives Out Dream Of Being In Dangerous Circus Act

99-Year-Old Lives Out Dream Of Being In Dangerous Circus Act

I bet most people don't have a bucket list item as unusual as this one.
U.S. City Of 'Kyle' Aiming To Break World Record For Largest Same-Name Gathering

U.S. City Of 'Kyle' Aiming To Break World Record For Largest Same-Name Gathering

That's going to be a lot of Monster energy in one place.
Kid Who Saved School Bus Was Only Paying Attention As He Didn't Have A Phone

Kid Who Saved School Bus Was Only Paying Attention As He Didn't Have A Phone

Not having a phone helped 13-year-old Dillon Reeves make a stunning rescue when his school bus driver lost consciousness.