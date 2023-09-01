The Project

Sam Kerr Named Runner-Up in UEFA’s Player Of The Year Awards

Sam Kerr has made Australian history by becoming the first Australian to finish in the top two of the UEFA’s Player of the Year.

The Matildas’ superstar striker finished second after Spain’s Aitani Bonmati was announced the winner. Spain’s Olga Carmona took home third.

Kerr has been exceptional while playing with Chelsea, helping the Blues win the FA Cup and the Super League ‘double’ in England.

Manchester City had their striker Erling Haaland voted as the men’s player of the year, while his manager, Pep Guardiola took home the Coach of the Year Award.

Coach Sarina Wiegman won women’s coach of the year after she led England’s Lionesses to the World Cup Final.

Upon receiving the Player of the Year award, Bonmati gave a powerful speech addressing the unsolicited World Cup kiss on the lips of Jenni Hermoso.

"I want to share this award with all my teammates. I wouldn't be here without them," she said.

“We're not talking about the title because things that should not have happened have taken place. As a society, we should not allow abuse of power in the work environment.

"I would like to tell my teammate Jenni and all women who have been through the same thing: We're with you. We're working to make this a better society."

