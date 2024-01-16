Sam Kerr Named In 2023 Football's Women’s World Team Of The Year

The award is the only global player award organised by the players for the players. Players must have appeared in at least 25 official matches between 1 August 2022 and August 2023 to be eligible for the award.

Kerr, recovering after surgery on her ACL, was the top goalscorer for both club and country in 2023, with a combined 37 goals for Chelsea and Australia.

The striker was also named in World XI in 2022 and was shortlisted in 2020 and 2021.

“It is a huge honour to be voted into the 2023 FIFA FIFPRO World XI by the players. To have the respect and acknowledgement of your peers is something that is hugely special to any player,” Kerr told Professional Footballers Australia.

“Many thanks to my Matildas and Chelsea teammates for making this possible and to all the players who voted for me.”

The 30-year-old forward was named in the World XI along with Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave, USA), Alessia Russo (Manchester United/Arsenal, England) and Lauren James (Chelsea, England).

England’s Mary Earps was named goalkeeper for the world team, while Spain’s Olga Carmona, England’s Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood were the chosen defenders. Midfielders England’s Keira Walsh, Ella Toone and Spain’s Aitana Bonmati were also chosen for the World XI.

Spain’s World Cup winner Aitana Bonmati took home the award for FIFA’s Women’s Player of the Year.

Bonmati also scored the Ballon d’Or and UEFA’s Best Player award after leading Spain to the World Cup and taking Barcelona to the Champions League title.