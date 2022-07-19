The Project

Sam Kerr Makes History As First Female Footballer On Global FIFA Video Game Cover

Sam Kerr of the Matildas will be the first female football player to star on the global cover of FIFA 23’s video game, alongside French player, Kylian Mbappé

Aussie football legend Sam Kerr will become the first female footballer to feature on FIFA 23’s video game cover. 

The Australia striker is pictured alongside French superstar Kylian Mbappe on the cover of FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition, which releases a new game every year. 

The cover art for the game was revealed on Twitter by EA games sport, the producer of FIFA 23, on Monday stating “Two phenomenal forces up front. One ultimate strike partnership.”

Both players are depicted wearing  their club kit, Chelsea for Kerr, Paris St Germain for Mbappe, who has been on the cover of three years in a row. 

FIFA’s global edition has never featured a female football player, making Kerr the first. 

However, FIFA has showcased female footballers on local editions of their games.

Steph Catley, a fellow Aussie Matilda, was on the cover of the Australian version of FIFA16, produced around the time of the 2015 Women’s World Cup. 

Alex Morgan appeared on the American edition and Christine Sinclair on the Canadian edition. 

Being on the cover is a significant step for women’s football and Kerr, who has scored 56 goals in 108 appearances for Australia.

The video game has sold an estimated 350 million-plus copies since its launch with annual editions typically seeing 30 million sales either in physical or digital versions.

