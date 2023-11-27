The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Sam Altman’s Sacking And Rehiring As OpenAI CEO Shakes Silicon Valley And The Tech World

Sam Altman’s Sacking And Rehiring As OpenAI CEO Shakes Silicon Valley And The Tech World

Sam Altman. He’s the poster boy for AI.

A tech startup wonder kid who cofounded Open AI, the $80 billion company that pioneered the chatbot, ChatGPT.

Then, a move that rocked Silicon Valley to the core.

On Friday, November 17th, the company’s board sensationally fired Altman.

By Monday, Altman had accepted a new job at Microsoft amid a near company-wide revolt at OpenAI.

On Wednesday, Altman was officially back as CEO of OpenAI.

So why does this Silicon Valley soap opera matter? Well, there’s a lot of stake. 

The technology is evolving rapidly. 

Several AIs have now learned to lie; some have even learned how to work together, with OpenAI fearing one of its creations, Project Q-Star, which is too dangerous to ever release. 

But while Sam Altman has, for years, spruiked his company’s ethics and raised the alarm, there are reports that his secrecy and unwillingness to slow down the development of AI were behind the board’s attempted coup.

So, is Sam the villain or the hero in the battle for the technology that could reshape the world?

Dr Catriona Wallace, founder of the Responsible Metaverse Alliance, told The Project that technologists are not generally incentivised towards ethics. 

“I think we should be extremely worried Sam Altman is back leading OpenAI,” Dr Wallace said.

“The board potentially wanted to slow down an AI development and a slow down in work done on the Q* and Sam Altman, I believe, will not want that slow down.” 

Dr Wallace went on to explain the concern surrounding the rapidly evolving technology, warning of its devastating potential.

“AI is in fact, the number one existential risk that humanity faces, with a one in ten chance that AI will destroy humanity by the end of the century or significantly reduce humanity's potential.”

Woman Refuses To Attend Her Sister's Child-Free Wedding Unless An Exception Is Made For Her Son
NEXT STORY

Woman Refuses To Attend Her Sister's Child-Free Wedding Unless An Exception Is Made For Her Son

Advertisement

Related Articles

Woman Refuses To Attend Her Sister's Child-Free Wedding Unless An Exception Is Made For Her Son

Woman Refuses To Attend Her Sister's Child-Free Wedding Unless An Exception Is Made For Her Son

A woman has gotten herself into trouble for wanting to bring her baby to her sister's child-free wedding, deciding not to attend at all if an exception couldn't be made for her son.
Study Reveals Mario Kart As The Most Stressful Game To Play

Study Reveals Mario Kart As The Most Stressful Game To Play

Mario Kart has been named the most stressful game to play, increasing your heart rate by an extra 32.81%, according to a study.
Teenage Personal Trainer Smashes World Record with 9,229 Pull-Ups In 24 Hours

Teenage Personal Trainer Smashes World Record with 9,229 Pull-Ups In 24 Hours

A 19-year-old personal trainer has completed 9,229 pull-ups in 24 hours, smashing the previous record by 629.
Virgin Atlantic Flight Powered Largely By Used Cooking Oil To Take Off From Heathrow

Virgin Atlantic Flight Powered Largely By Used Cooking Oil To Take Off From Heathrow

Tuesday’s flight from London Heathrow to New York JFK is the world’s first transatlantic flight on a large aircraft using 100% sustainable aviation fuel.
Woman Shares Hilarious Trick To Stop Politics Ruining Family Dinners

Woman Shares Hilarious Trick To Stop Politics Ruining Family Dinners

Big family dinners, especially during the holiday season, can get quite heated when politics comes up for debate.