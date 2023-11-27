Sam Altman’s Sacking And Rehiring As OpenAI CEO Shakes Silicon Valley And The Tech World

A tech startup wonder kid who cofounded Open AI, the $80 billion company that pioneered the chatbot, ChatGPT.

Then, a move that rocked Silicon Valley to the core.

On Friday, November 17th, the company’s board sensationally fired Altman.

By Monday, Altman had accepted a new job at Microsoft amid a near company-wide revolt at OpenAI.

On Wednesday, Altman was officially back as CEO of OpenAI.

So why does this Silicon Valley soap opera matter? Well, there’s a lot of stake.

The technology is evolving rapidly.

Several AIs have now learned to lie; some have even learned how to work together, with OpenAI fearing one of its creations, Project Q-Star, which is too dangerous to ever release.

But while Sam Altman has, for years, spruiked his company’s ethics and raised the alarm, there are reports that his secrecy and unwillingness to slow down the development of AI were behind the board’s attempted coup.

So, is Sam the villain or the hero in the battle for the technology that could reshape the world?

Dr Catriona Wallace, founder of the Responsible Metaverse Alliance, told The Project that technologists are not generally incentivised towards ethics.

“I think we should be extremely worried Sam Altman is back leading OpenAI,” Dr Wallace said.

“The board potentially wanted to slow down an AI development and a slow down in work done on the Q* and Sam Altman, I believe, will not want that slow down.”

Dr Wallace went on to explain the concern surrounding the rapidly evolving technology, warning of its devastating potential.

“AI is in fact, the number one existential risk that humanity faces, with a one in ten chance that AI will destroy humanity by the end of the century or significantly reduce humanity's potential.”