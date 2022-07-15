Salty Sydney Ranked Third-Worst City For Making New Mates

If you’ve ever paid Sydney a visit, you’ve probably been blown away by the gorgeous weather, but stifled by the overwhelming sense that you’re in someone’s way, because you probably are.

This common feeling has been verified by the latest Time Out Index results that show that out of 53 world cities, Sydney has just ranked the third-worst to make new pals.

The Index is Time Out’s annual survey of all things urban culture, drawing on the answers of nearly 30,000 people all over the world quizzed about highs and lows of life in the city.

It seems that Sydney didn’t score all that well, especially when it came to making new connections.

Of the respondents, almost 75% expressed that making new mates in our NSW capital was either really hard, or impossible. Sydney’s new slogan should be: ‘Properties are unaffordable, and friendships are impossible’.

But where could it be harder to make friends?

Well, the Scandinavians have a lot to answer for, because whilst they usually dominate the charts for being the most ethical of countries, they seem to be the least eager to offer friendship.

The second hardest place to make a new mate is Copenhagen, and the winner of the hardest place in the world to make a new pal is Stockholm. The influx of Scandinavian noir television series finally makes sense now.

Okay, maybe you have enough friends, no big deal!

However, it isn’t only friendships that are hard to make in Sydney. 71% of respondents suggested that Sydney was tricky to romantically connect with people.

Sorry love-starved loners, cupid is stuck in traffic.

Fine, forget friendships and lovers, just hit the Sydney night scene!

Oh wait, the index also revealed that Sydney has, for the second year in a row, ranked as the second-worst nightlife in the whole entire world.

Whilst the hugely unpopular lockout laws were repealed in February 2021, it seems Sydney is still recovering from the bitter aftertaste of them.

So what did people like about Sydney? 71% of respondents said it was beautiful, with only 11% suggesting it was dirty. You can make friends with the weather, or make out with it for that matter, but a win is a win!