Salem ‘Witches’ Have Been Exonerated 370 Years After They Were Convicted Of Witchcraft

The state Senate also apologised for the “miscarriage of justice” during the Salem Witch Trials, according to the Associated Press.

This comes after a long-running campaign by descendants of the wrongfully accused to clear their names of being witches.

The ‘witches’ were executed in the 17th century. Connecticut lawmakers voted 33-1 to exonerate those convicted in the trials.

“People can say we’re wasting our time this afternoon, maybe we could be doing other things”, Senator John Kissel told Associated Press.

“But I think it’s a small step to acknowledge our history and move forward together, Democrat, Republican, men and women into a brighter future.”

The only senator to vote against this decision, Rob Sampson, said it was wrong to “dictate what was right or wrong about periods in the past that we have no knowledge of.”

“I don’t want to see bills that rightfully or wrongfully attempt to paint America as a bad place with a bad history.

“I want us to focus on where we’re going, which is a brighter and better future. And I don’t want to see anyone try and put a stain on the country that I love.”

“It’s important to right the wrongs of the past so we learn from them and move on and not repeat those mistakes,” Joshua Hutchinson, a descendant of one of the ‘witches’, said of the exoneration.