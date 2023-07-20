The Project

Sailor Tim Shaddock Leaves Dog Bella Behind After They Were Rescued At Sea After Three Months

Australian sailor Tim Shaddock has left his sailing companion Bella in Mexico after the pair were rescued from being lost at sea for three months.

54-year-old Shaddock was planning to sail from La Paz, Mexico, all the way to French Polynesia. But his catamaran was damaged in a storm, leaving his electronics systems broken and unable to steer the boat.

He was saved after a helicopter spotted his boat 1930km offshore and alerted a tuna trawler to rescue him.

“She’s amazing; that dog is something else; I’m a bit biased, but yeah,” Shaddock said, according to the New York Post.

“Bella seemed to have found me in the middle of Mexico; she’s Mexican, she is the spirit of the middle of the country, and she wouldn’t let me go.”

He explained that before setting sail, he tried to find a home for Bella three times, but she kept following him out into the water. “She’s a beautiful animal, and I’m just grateful she’s alive.”

“She’s a lot braver than I am, that’s for sure.”

The Sydney sailor gave Bella to crew member Genaro Rosales, that was on the ship that saved the pair. But only on the condition that the dog would be well looked after.

Bringing pets into Australia is an expensive process that requires animals coming from an “approved” list of countries to be microchipped, vaccinated and go into quarantine. Unfortunately, Mexico is not on that list of approved countries.

“To the captain and this fishing company that saved my life, I mean, what do you say? I’m just so grateful I’m alive. I really didn’t think I’d make it,” Shaddock said.

“I feel really good; I’ve been struggling, you know the health was pretty bad for a while, I was pretty hungry, and I didn’t think I would make it through the storm, but now I’m doing really good,” he added.

