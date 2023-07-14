SAG-AFTRA Strike Confirmed As Fran Drescher’s Speech Goes Viral

Drescher called them “disgusting” for saying “they’re losing money left and right when giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs”.

Describing the hardship actors are currently going through, Drescher said they have been “marginalised, disrespected and dishonoured”.

One of the key issues for the union involves a guarantee that artificial intelligence will not be used to replace professionals.

Drescher claimed the industry had been drastically changed by streaming and artificial intelligence.

“What happens here is important because what’s happening to us is happening across all fields of labour, when employers make Wall Street and greed their priority, and they forget about the essential contributors that make the machine run,” she said. “We are the victims here. We are being victimised by a very greedy entity.”

Drescher finished her speech by stating, “We demand respect! You cannot exist without us!”

Some 160,000 performers will stop work from midnight as part of an ongoing strike by screenwriters marking the industry’s biggest shutdown in more than 60 years.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) walkout starts at midnight Los Angeles time (5:00pm AEDT).

With SAG-AFTRA members ordered to stop any work connected to productions, stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Down left the premiere of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer last night as the strike was confirmed.

Picketing will take place outside Netflix’s California headquarters before moving on to Paramount, Warner Bros and Disney.





