Safety Of Australians Top Priority For Government As Israel Hamas War Escalates

About 900 people are dead and thousands more wounded after the Islamist group Hamas attacked Israeli towns on Saturday in a continuation of a 75-year-long Arab-Israel conflict.

At least a further 400 were killed in Israel's retaliatory attacks.

There are unconfirmed reports of an Australian hostage. Defence Minister Richard Marles would not provide more detail but he confirmed there were no Australian casualties at this stage.

"We will be pretty reticent about talking about any individual cases," he told Seven's Sunrise program on Tuesday.

About 10,000 Australians live in Israel and many more are tourists.

"So right now we are in the process of trying to assess the wellbeing of all of those Australians," Mr Marles said.

There are also concerns about how to get Australians out of the country as the conflict escalates with commercial flights becoming limited.

The Australian government continued to monitor the flight situation but Tel Aviv airport remained open, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said there were concerns about wider conflict in the region and the safety of Australians in the Middle East.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade are working on a 24-hour basis to keep on top of the situation," he told Adelaide radio station 5AA.

Hundreds of supporters of the Hamas attack have taken to the streets in Australia, angered by landmarks being illuminated in Israeli colours after the hardship the Palestinian people had suffered.