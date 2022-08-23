The Project

Sad News For Our Wallets As 7-Eleven Forced To Double Prices Of Their Infamous $1 Coffees

$1 coffee from 7-Eleven is a much-loved feature of the convenience chain, but due to rising inflation, the convenience store has doubled the price of their cups of joe. However, there is a way you can score 50c off your cup.

Popular convenience store 7-Eleven has announced a price hike of their famous $1 coffees and Slurpees.

The price increase comes after 13 years of the same price and comes into effect on October 4.

7-Eleven CEO Angus McKay said the company had been losing money on its budget beverages for more than a decade, and it was 'no longer possible' for the company to absorb the cost.

'We will continue to provide our customers with great value and great quality while ensuring our prices are sustainable for our store owners, our suppliers and our communities,' he said.

Mr McKay reiterated the goal would be for their coffees to remain 'best value in the industry' with the current prices remaining a single coin value. However, eco-friendly customers can pocket savings by bringing their own cup and score 50c off all hot beverages.

