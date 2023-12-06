The Project

"Sad Beige Mum" Slammed For Painting Over Her Child's Colourful Christmas Tree

While Beyonce might be Queen Bey, a Florida Mum is the new Queen Beige after taking to TikTok to reveal she spray painted her child's plastic Christmas tree in muted colours to match her preferred "neutral" colour scheme.

Influencer Nattie Jo Powell decided her child's tree and baubles were better suited to "organic modern vibes", justifying her decision by declaring her 15-month-old daughter is "a neutral girly at heart".

Because, of course, what 15-month-old doesn't have sophisticated opinions on interior decorating?

Perhaps forgetting that Christmas might be more about her daughter than her own Feng Shui, Powell declared, "I'm leaning into my inner Pinterest mum with the vision to neutralise the tree."

In the process, she arguably didn't just neutralise the tree. She neutralised her daughter's Christmas! Who knows, perhaps she'll spray-paint the snow beige as well? Or maybe Rudolph's red nose could be dialled down a little just to fit in with her colour scheme?

In the video, she also dared the internet to "Go ahead and call me crazy or a sad beige Mum for what I'm about to do."

Guess what, Nattie? The internet accepted that dare.

"It's got the winter spirit. Cold and lifeless," declared one user online. "The ornaments are making me sad," said another.

Ultimately, the online feud didn't put anyone in the Christmas spirit, with Powell putting an end to the discussion by saying: "If you do have an opinion, please be kind about it or move along."

So, this Christmas, don't assume the Grinch will be green. This year, it might just be beige…

@nattiejopo Let’s give my toddler’s Step 2 my first christmas tree a DIY makeover 🎄👏🏼🤍 What do you think?? #DIY #step2christmas #myfirstchristmastree #diyproject #toddlerchristmastree #step2toys #toddlermom #diymom #toddlerchristmas #momsoftiktok ♬ Christmas Is Coming - DM Production
Amid a political firestorm, the government is now scrambling to pass legislation that will allow authorities to lock up former immigration detainees, some convicted criminals, who have been released into the community.
The Matildas incredible 2023 has ended on a sour note after losing 1-0 to Canada.
