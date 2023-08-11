Sacha Baron Cohen Is Reviving His Controversial Ali G Alter-Ego

According to a source close to Cohen, has stressed that he is not going against the strict SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

“As a SAG and WGA member, he is supporting the ongoing strike alongside his fellow writers and actors,” the source told Variety.

The character first shot to fame, when he appeared on ‘The 11 O’Clock Show’ on Britain's Channel 4 in 1998.

He then appeared in his own standalone series called ‘The Ali G Show’, and later getting his own film ‘Ali G Indahouse’.

Cohen has made himself a household name with his satirical characters, Borat and Bruno, both receiving their own films.

Image: AAP