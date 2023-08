Gosling’s heartfelt ballad ‘I’m Just Ken’ from the Barbie movie has officially entered the charts at No. 87.

It’s the first time Gosling has been on the charts, but not for some of the artists involved in the making of the song.

‘I’m Just Ken’ features Slash, John Freese and Wolfgang Van Halen.

Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ has grossed more than US$800 million worldwide, and is the highest-grossing film directed by a woman.

Image: Warners Bros.