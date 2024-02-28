The Project

Ryan Gosling To Perform "I'm Just Ken" At The Oscars

Ryan Gosling will reportedly perform the Oscar-nominated Barbie song "I'm Just Ken" at this year's Academy Awards.

Gosling denied plans to perform at the ceremony earlier this month, telling Variety, "It might be too much of a risk to have me do it," adding that he didn't know how it would work, but he was "open to it."

The actor scored a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role in the film, with songwriters Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt recognised with a nomination for Best Original Song.

Two songs from Barbie are up for Best Original Song, with Billie Eilish's ballad "What Was I Made For?" also nominated. 

Barbie is nominated in eight categories overall, though many have accused the Academy of snubbing Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig in the Best Actress and Best Director categories. 

Jimmy Kimmel is onboard to host The Academy Awards, which will take place on March 10.

