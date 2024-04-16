'Rust' Film Armourer Jailed For 18 Months For On-Set Shooting Death Of Halyna Hutchins

Hutchins was shot when actor Alec Baldwin was handling a gun during the film's production in 2021.

In March, Gutierrez, 27, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for mistakenly loading a live round into a revolver Baldwin was using on a Santa Fe, New Mexico, movie set.

The shooting, which stunned Hollywood, is believed to be the first time in modern times that a member of a film crew or cast was killed by a live round accidentally loaded into a gun.

Baldwin's trial is set for July 10 after a grand jury indicted him on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in January.

Gutierrez, the step-daughter of Hollywood gun trainer Thell Reed, was sentenced by New Mexico District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer.

Gutierrez's lawyer, Jason Bowles, had requested she be given probation, but prosecutors argued for a full 18 months due to lack of contrition.

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey pointed to phone calls by Gutierrez from jail in which she said the jurors were "idiots," the judge had been "paid off", and she continued to blame Baldwin and others for the shooting.

Gutierrez had already spent a month in Santa Fe County jail following her conviction.

On March 6, a Santa Fe jury took less than two hours to find her guilty.

One juror afterwards said Gutierrez had not done her job to ensure weapons safety on set.