Russia's Luna-25 Spacecraft Smashes Into The Moon

Roskosmos, Russia's state space corporation, said it lost contact with the craft on Saturday as it was shunned into pre-landing orbit.

"The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon," Roskosmos said in a statement.

A soft landing had been planned for Monday, but the spacecraft spun out of control.

Russian officials had hoped that Luna-25 would show the nation could compete with the superpowers in space.

Luna-25 did manage to leave the Earth's orbit, but its failure means that Russian might not be the first to sample the frozen water which scientists believe the south pole of the moon holds.

It was the first lunar mission Russia had undertaken in 47 years.

The incident comes as Russia's $2 trillion USD ($3.1 trillion AUD) economy faces its biggest external challenge for decades.