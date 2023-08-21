The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Russia's Luna-25 Spacecraft Smashes Into The Moon

Russia's Luna-25 Spacecraft Smashes Into The Moon

Russia's first moon mission in nearly half a century has failed after the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon.

Roskosmos, Russia's state space corporation, said it lost contact with the craft on Saturday as it was shunned into pre-landing orbit.

"The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon," Roskosmos said in a statement.

A soft landing had been planned for Monday, but the spacecraft spun out of control.

Russian officials had hoped that Luna-25 would show the nation could compete with the superpowers in space. 

Luna-25 did manage to leave the Earth's orbit, but its failure means that Russian might not be the first to sample the frozen water which scientists believe the south pole of the moon holds. 

It was the first lunar mission Russia had undertaken in 47 years. 

The incident comes as Russia's $2 trillion USD ($3.1 trillion AUD) economy faces its biggest external challenge for decades.

Rapidly Ageing Population Could Cost Australia Billions
NEXT STORY

Rapidly Ageing Population Could Cost Australia Billions

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rapidly Ageing Population Could Cost Australia Billions

Rapidly Ageing Population Could Cost Australia Billions

Australia’s population is on track to hit 40 million within the next 40 years, despite a forecast that the country will grow at its slowest rate since federation.
Qantas Statement On Class Action From Echo Law

Qantas Statement On Class Action From Echo Law

Qantas Statement On Class Action From Echo Law
Woman Slammed For Wanting To Name Her Baby ‘Cinderella’

Woman Slammed For Wanting To Name Her Baby ‘Cinderella’

A woman has been slammed after she shared that she wanted to name her daughter ‘Cinderella’ .
Sunflower Field Owners Urge Visitors To Stop Posing For Nude Photos

Sunflower Field Owners Urge Visitors To Stop Posing For Nude Photos

What is it about a field of sunflowers that makes us want to strip down to our birthday suits and frolic for the ‘gram?
McDonald’s Staff Reveal The Pressure Facing Drive-Thru Crews

McDonald’s Staff Reveal The Pressure Facing Drive-Thru Crews

A McDonald’s employee has revealed the intense pressure drive-thru crews are under, claiming it’s so bad that staff can’t even talk to customers.