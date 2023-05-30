Russian Spy Whale Spotted Off The Coast Of Sweden

Over the last few decades, spying has become a real art form as technology has evolved.

Previously, countries would rely on actual people to do their spying for them.

However, we saw that most recently when China released a couple of its spy balloons that hovered across the U.S.

China's spying capacity is considered one of the best in the world, but it seems that Russia might have taken the whole espionage game to another level by conscripting animals into its military.

Specifically, there have been suggestions that they've got beluga whales in their ranks roaming the oceans collecting intel.

The theory was first proposed in 2019 when a beluga whale was spotted in the Norwegian Arctic wearing a human-made harness with a mount fitted for what looked like an action camera and the words "Equipment of St Petersburg" printed on it.

This led military experts to speculate that Russians were training the creatures to be their spies and that perhaps this one had escaped from a training facility before he was ready to go on a mission.

The locals who discovered him gave him the very cute nickname 'Hvaldimir' because 'hval' means 'whale' in Norwegian, and the 'dimir' suffix paid homage to the Russian leader they believe had deputised the whale.

Hvaldimir was released back into the ocean, but four years later, he has just reappeared off the southwestern coast of Sweden.

Marine biologists have been speculating as to why he was found so far away from his natural environment.

Some believe he is perhaps looking for a mate or is hunting for salmon, but there are theories he’s spying for Russia.

Of course, without a camera strapped to his back, Hvaldimir will now have to commit all of his findings to memory and then somehow find a way to communicate that information to the Russian President, who we can only presume is fluent in beluga.

The reappearance of Hvaldimir does remind us that perhaps animals are the future of warfare and, considering Australia has some of the most dangerous wildlife in the world, we could have the most formidable army if only we could train our animals to follow orders.

If we can somehow manage to get the great white sharks and saltwater crocodiles patrolling the coast, the emus covering the land, and the magpies circling the skies, Australia would be an impenetrable fortress.