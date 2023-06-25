The Project

Russian Rebel Group Turns Back After Marching Towards Moscow

It’s been dubbed the biggest challenge to Vladimir Putin’s leadership in history.

A former confidante to the Russian President sparked fears of a mutiny in Moscow, before a shock retreat hours later.

Yevgeny Prigozhin the chief of the private paramilitary Wagner Group, entered Rostov-on-Don to a rockstar welcome, with troops heading toward Moscow.

But Prigozhin ended the crisis as quickly as it began after a tumultuous 24 hours.

He has accused the Russian military of murdering his men, and responded with armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defence minister.

The Russian capital was put into lockdown, with a fuel depot hit and checkpoints gouged into major roads as the mercenaries marched towards Moscow.

News and social media sites were reportedly shut down as the rebellion gained ground.

While Prigozhin called it a march for justice, the Kremlin called it treason and Putin warned citizens not to be swept up.

But with Prigozhin’s private army reportedly just 200 kilometres from the capital, he turned them back.

He said he struck a ceasefire to avoid shedding Russian blood.

A deal brokered by Belarus means the country will now provide refuge to the Wagner leader.

But their withdrawal from Rostov now leaves Ukraine uncertain of the new offensive.

Former reporter for the Moscow Times Jake Cordell said it would have been a complete shock to the Kremlin, as Putin would not have seen it coming.

He said this was made clear by two things. “The first was how successful Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner forces were. They effectively took control of a city of more than a million people… with basically no resistance.”

The second was how long it took Putin to respond: “This was going on for 10-11 hours overnight before Vladimir Putin himself even came out and said anything publicly.”

Cordell also told The Project that this gives the impression that Putin is losing control of the situation, especially since Putin “created” Prigozhin.

“He armed him and then all of a sudden he can’t put this back in the box once it's been unleashed.”

