Russian President Vladimir Putin Cancels Annual News Conference As Ukrainian War Goes On

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has cancelled his traditional end-of-year news conference, the Kremlin has announced.

The annual event is a chance for Putin to showcase his command of issues and his stamina, as he sits alone on stage in a large auditorium for a question-and-answer session with reporters, sometimes lasting more than four hours.

But as the Ukrainian war rages on into its tenth month, it is not going well for Putin.

Russian forces were beaten back from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on, and have suffered major battlefield setbacks in the east and south of Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked in a call with reporters whether a date had been set for this year's "big news conference" and replied: "No, there won't be one before the new year."

He said Putin would find other ways to communicate with journalists, noting that he had held other news conferences, including on his trips abroad.

Last Friday, Putin answered questions from reporters during a visit to the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

It is unclear whether the television "Direct Wire" hour, where citizens can normally complain to Putin in person every year, will occur.

Last year's event took place on December 23, almost exactly two months before the invasion began, as the Kremlin was denying Ukrainian and US accusations that tens of thousands of Russian troops massing near the border presaged an invasion.

Putin used the occasion to say Russia wanted to avoid conflict with Ukraine but needed an "immediate" response from the United States and its allies to its demands for security guarantees.

Putin's big annual press conference has taken place 17 times since 2001.

The only interruptions were in 2005 and from 2008 to 2012, when Dmitry Medvedev was president.

Hundreds of Russian and foreign media representatives have always travelled to the event.

AAP with The Project.

Debate Rages As Sydney School Bans Year 10 Students From Graduating With Fake Nails

