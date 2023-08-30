Russian Military Transport Planes Damaged By Drone Attack On Airport

The Ilyushin 76 transport planes caught fire in the attack, according to reports.

The local governor said that the military was repelling an attack, as he uploaded a video showing a large fire as an explosion could also be heard.

Pskov is located more than 600km away from Ukraine and is close to the border with Estonia.

Ukraine has said it was not involved in the latest attack.

In the last few weeks, the country is believed to have increased its use of explosive drones to attack targets inside Russia.

The Pskov region was previously targeted by drones in late May.

Although Ukraine hasn’t said it carried out drone strikes, President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously said that attacks on Russian territory are an “inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process” as the war continues with Russia.