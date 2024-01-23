Russian Man Sanctioned Over Medibank Data Hack

In October 2022 at least 9.7 million Medibank customers had information including names, dates of birth, addresses and phone numbers compromised, some of which was published on the dark web.

However, a joint operation conducted by the Australian Signals Directorate and the Australian Federal Police with other agencies and international partners was able to link a Russian citizen and cybercriminal for his role in the cyber attack.

The Australian government responded on Tuesday, imposing cyber sanction powers for the first time on Aleksandr Ermakov.

This means it will be a criminal offence to provide assets, overhaul, or use or deal with Mr Ermakov's assets, including through cryptocurrency wallets or ransomware payments - any breaches will be punishable with up to 10 years in prison.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil called the cybercriminals "cowards and scumbags who hide behind technology".

"This is a very important day for cyber security in our country," she told reporters in Canberra.

"It has helped us understand the enormous cost is a problem ... and showed us something about the calibre of people we are dealing with. There are a number of Russian cyber gangs at the heart of the threats Australians face, according to the government.

The sanctions imposed are part of Australia's efforts to debilitate these organisations.

With AAP.