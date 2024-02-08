The Project

Russian Man Programs ChatGPT To Become "Dating Assistant" And He Ended Up Getting Married

A Russian bloke has used artificial intelligence to find a wife.

Aleksandr Zhadan programmed Chat-GPT to talk to 5,239 women on Tinder on his behalf.

This 'dating assistant' also organised more than 100 IRL dates, including one with Karina Vyalshakaeva.

She must've got over the shock that she was initially speaking to AI because they're now married.

"At some point, the project wrote me a recommendation that maybe it's time to propose to Karina," Zhadan told Gizmodo.

"Karina said she wanted to go to a wedding, but ChatGPT thought she'd prefer to attend her own.

"I took the advice, and she said yes."

Despite one-half of their relationship mainly being AI, Vyalshakaeva isn't too bothered.

"He spent a lot of time personalising these prompts, so, for me, it's okay when used in a rational way," she said.

"I think the most important thing is our real-life connection, which is great."

