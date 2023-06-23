The Project

Russian Diplomat Squatting In Ex-Russian Embassy In Canberra

Russia has launched a bid to Australia's High Court to retain its Canberran embassy after the government blocked their lease, citing national security concerns

Russia has launched an extraordinary High Court bid to retain its Canberra embassy after the government blocked their lease to build one close to Parliament House due to national security concerns.

Since then, a Russian diplomat has been illegally squatting on the site, with the government playing down any ongoing security risk today.

“The national security threat that was represented by a Russian embassy on site is not the same as some bloke standing on a blade of grass on the site that we don’t really see as a threat to our national security,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

The PM would not confirm when they became aware of the squatter but reassured the issue would be resolved.

