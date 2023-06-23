The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Russian Diplomat Found Illegally Squatting In Canberra

Russian Diplomat Found Illegally Squatting In Canberra

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that a Russian diplomat is squatting in a house formally meant to be used as the country’s embassy in Canberra.

Defiant to new laws, a Russian diplomat has made himself at home at a building intended to be Russia’s embassy in Canberra.

Last week, the government passed legislation through parliament to block the Kremlin’s access to the land it had leased on national security grounds, and today, the Prime Minister confirmed a Russian diplomat was squatting in the building.

The PM would not confirm when they became aware of the squatter but re-assured the issue would be resolved.

“The national security threat that was represented by a Russian Embassy on-site is not the same as some bloke standing on a bit of grass. We don’t see it as a threat to our national security,” Albanese said.

Albanese then brushed off concerns that Russia might challenge the government’s decision to make laws preventing it from using the site for an embassy.

“Now, we actually support the law. Russia has not been really good at the law lately,” he said.

“Their illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine shows its contempt for the rule of law, for national sovereignty and for the way that it conducts its affairs.

“Australia will stand up for our values, and we will stand up for our national security.”

It’s understood he is under the watch of Australian Federal Police officers; however, they are unable to arrest him because he has diplomatic immunity.

Turns Out There’s A ‘Healthier’ Side To Sleep On
NEXT STORY

Turns Out There’s A ‘Healthier’ Side To Sleep On

Advertisement

Related Articles

Turns Out There’s A ‘Healthier’ Side To Sleep On

Turns Out There’s A ‘Healthier’ Side To Sleep On

We all have the preferred side that we sleep on. Myself, I prefer to sleep on my right side. But turns out that’s not the side to sleep on to get added health benefits.
93-Year-Old Grandmother Posts Hilarious List Of Requests For Her Funeral

93-Year-Old Grandmother Posts Hilarious List Of Requests For Her Funeral

A 93-year-old Grandmother is the latest viral star on TikTok thanks to a video putting the "Fun" into her future funeral.
Man Claims To Be Only Guest On Cruise Ship

Man Claims To Be Only Guest On Cruise Ship

One cruise passenger is living every introvert's dream after sharing footage claiming he was the only passenger on a cruise ship.
Guest Allegedly Managed To Stay In 5-Star Hotel For 2 Years Without Paying $90,800 Bill

Guest Allegedly Managed To Stay In 5-Star Hotel For 2 Years Without Paying $90,800 Bill

A man in India has allegedly resided in a five-star hotel for almost two years without paying any fees.
3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits North Of Canberra

3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits North Of Canberra

New South Wales' central west was hit was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake overnight.