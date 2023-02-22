The Project

Russian Astronauts Stranded On The International Space Station Until September

The Russian space agency Roscosmos has reported that the three astronauts who were left stranded in space will be able to return to Earth in September.

There was a pressure leak in their return capsule last year.

NASA and Roscosmus believe that the leak was caused by a micrometeoroid hitting the capsule.

They will be able to return to Earth once they receive the Soyuz NS-23 replacement capsule that is due in September.

“Initially, Sergey Prokopyev, Dimitry Petelin and Francisco Rubio were to land on Soyuz MS-22 on March 28, 2023,” Roscosmos told the TASS news agency.

“This is now scheduled to take place on Soyuz MS-23 in September 2023.”

According to Roscosmos, the extended space mission does not pose health risks for the crew and they took the news of the extension “positively”.

Cigarette-Style Warning Stickers Could Be Used On Meat Packaging To Stop People Buying It

