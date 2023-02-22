Russian Astronauts Stranded On The International Space Station Until September

There was a pressure leak in their return capsule last year.

NASA and Roscosmus believe that the leak was caused by a micrometeoroid hitting the capsule.

They will be able to return to Earth once they receive the Soyuz NS-23 replacement capsule that is due in September.

“Initially, Sergey Prokopyev, Dimitry Petelin and Francisco Rubio were to land on Soyuz MS-22 on March 28, 2023,” Roscosmos told the TASS news agency.

“This is now scheduled to take place on Soyuz MS-23 in September 2023.”

According to Roscosmos, the extended space mission does not pose health risks for the crew and they took the news of the extension “positively”.