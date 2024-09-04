The Project

Russian Airstrike Kills 51 Ukrainians

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he plans to hold Russia accountable for a deadly airstrike on the Ukrainian city of Poltava.

At least 51 people were killed, and more than 270 were injured when two Russian missiles slammed into a military academy and nearby hospital.

More than 200 people were injured in the attack, which partially destroyed the Military Institute of Communications in the central Ukraine city of Poltava, causing several stories to collapse.

“Russian scum will pay for this strike,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Russia has stepped up its attacks, launching more than 300 airstrikes in the last 24 hours alone, prompting Zelensky to again call on the West for help.

“We continue to urge everyone in the world who has the power to stop this terror: Ukraine needs air defence systems and missiles now, not sitting in storage,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

