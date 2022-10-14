The Project

Russia To Evacuate Civilians In the Ukrainian Region of Kherson

Russian-installed leaders occupying the Ukrainian region of Kherson have warned locals of an incoming Ukrainian attack, urging residents to flee to Russia.

The Russian-installed governor of Kherson is urging families to take their children and leave for safety, citing an upcoming counter-offence by Ukrainian forces, claiming a threat of daily rocket attacks. 

  

The governor has urged locals to “save themselves” by going to Russia for “leisure and study”, asking for Moscow to help. 

  

"Every day, the cities of Kherson region are subjected to missile attacks," Russian-installed Kherson administration chief Vladimir Saldo said in a video message. 

  

"As such, the leadership of Kherson administration has decided to provide Kherson families with the option to travel to other regions of the Russian Federation to rest and study," he said. 

  

"We suggested that all residents of the Kherson region, if they wish, to protect themselves from the consequences of missile strikes … go to other regions," he said, adding people should "leave with their children". 

  

Ukraine has rejected the Russian claims that it would target its own people. 

  

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin later delivered a message on state television, backing the call to evacuate Kherson civilians. 

  

"The government took the decision to organise assistance for the departure of residents of the [Kherson] region to other regions of the country," said Khusnullin. 

  

"We will provide everyone with free accommodation and everything necessary. 

  

President Putin earlier this month declared the annexation of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in Ukraine's south. 

  

Ukraine and its Western allies condemned the move, saying it had no legal power. The Kremlin does not fully control any of the four regions. 

