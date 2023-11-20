The Project

Russell Brand Questioned Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has reportedly been questioned by police over historical sex offences.

British newspaper The Times reported Brand was questioned by detectives from London Metropolitan Police.

UK police said in September they had launched an investigation into a number of allegations of non-recent sexual offences following media reports that women had accused Brand of a string of sexual assaults.

Earlier that month the Sunday Times newspaper and Channel 4 TV's documentary show Dispatches reported four women had accused Brand, 48, of sex offences, including a rape, between 2006 and 2013.

Brand has rejected what he has described as "very serious allegations", saying on his social media channels he has never had non-consensual sex.

"A man in his 40s attended a police station in South London on Thursday, 16 November 2023," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement, declining to confirm whether it was Brand.

"He was interviewed under caution by detectives in relation to three non-recent sexual offences. Enquiries continue," the force added.

With AAP.

