Russell Brand Questioned For A Second Time Over Sexual Assault Allegations

According to British media reports, Brand was questioned over six “non-recent” allegations.

London’s Metropolitan Police did not name Brand as being questioned, but confirmed a man in his 40s attended a police station on December 14 for a second time.

"He was interviewed under caution by detectives in relation to a further six, non-recent, sexual offences," the statement said.

Brand was previously questioned in November over three other claims of sexual assault.

It came after four women claimed they had been sexually assaulted or raped by Brand between 2006 and 2013, as reported by British media.