Rupert Murdoch Reportedly Ends Marriage to Jerry Hall Via Text Message

Apparently, not if Rupert Murdoch, 91, is anything to go by, who supposedly broke up with his wife Jerry Hall, 65, via text message.

If Rupert Murdoch was a wine, it seems like he's corked and soured despite his vintage.

If the heartache I felt after being dumped on MSN messenger when I was 12 is anything to go by, I imagine it must be a hellish and embarrassing experience to have a marriage end this way.

According to the Daily Mail, sources close to the couple said Miss Hall was 'shocked' by the sudden end to their six years together last week.

Friends, however, cited their differing lifestyles and the fact she smokes.

A source said: 'What is clear is that he did the dumping.'

Here I thought being 'dumped' was reserved for teenagers, and a marriage ending was at least given some gravity by being referred to as divorce.

It was Murdoch's fourth marriage and technically Hall's first after marrying Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger in a Hindu ceremony in Bali, Indonesia, in 1990. Still, it was declared in 1999 that the marriage was not valid by Indonesian or English Law.

As someone who has spent years on dating apps, nothing much surprises me. Anything seems to go in matters of relationships, whether making up or breaking up.

What does surprise me, though, is that at Rupert Murdoch's age, he is sending text messages without assistance. Let's not forget he was born in the thirties.

He first shared his and Hall's engagement with an announcement with a notice in The New York Times. An old-fashioned and age-appropriate approach.

I would think t a telegram to end it would be more his style.

I can see it now, "Siri, tell Jerry we're done", as Siri types a text full of typos, forcing Rupert to put on his glasses and eventually outsource the task to one of his many PAs.

I look forward to hearing more as the story unfolds and that moving on for Jerry is as swift as it was for Rupert ending the marriage.

Maybe the text was all emojis?