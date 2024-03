The wedding will be held in California, at Murdoch's vineyard and estate, Moraga, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The New York Times, which first reported the news, said Zhukova, who is from Moscow, is 67.

She is a retired molecular biologist whom Murdoch began dating in the summer.

Murdoch stepped down from his role in September last year, ending a seven-decade career that began at his father's Australian newspaper business and culminated in one of the most influential media empires.