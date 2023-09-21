Rumours That Taylor Swift Is Dating NFL Star Travis Kelce Are “100% True”

Jason Kelce, Travis’ older brother, was on the WIP Morning Show when he addressed the speculation.

“It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening with Travis’ love life,” he said.

“But having said that, man, I think they’re doing great, and I think it’s all 100 per cent true, and I hope that this thing goes the mile.”

He quickly added, “No, I’m joking. I don’t even know what’s happening.”

Rumours and speculation that the singer and NFL star were seeing each other after Page Six reported that the Kansas City Chiefs player tried to give Swift his number after her Kansas City Eras Tour show.

During an episode of their podcast, New Heights, Travis told his brother that he was “disappointed” that the Bad Blood singer doesn’t talk before or after her shows in order to save her voice.

“So, I was a little hurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

“She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me. So, I took it personal.”

An insider source then told Page Six that the pair have been “quietly hanging out.”

Keen Swifties noticed that Taylor has been wearing an opal necklace, with many believing this is to signify Travis’ October 5 birthday. However, it seems the Blank Space singer has always had an affinity for the gemstone. "When I was bullied in school, my mom used to take me to T.J. Maxx after school to look at the opal jewelry. I thought opals were so beautiful, and somehow it made me feel better," she previously told US Weekly.

Neither Travis or Taylor have confirmed the rumours. In an interview with NFL+, Travis said, “"I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it. And you know what, it is what it is. I'm not gonna talk about my personal life."