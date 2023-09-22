The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Rumours Swirl That Hollywood Writers Strike End Could Be Near

Rumours Swirl That Hollywood Writers Strike End Could Be Near

Hollywood studios and striking screenwriters are resuming talks that could potentially put an end to the nearly five-month dispute that has brought many film and television productions to a halt.

In a rare joint statement issued on Wednesday night, the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the industry's studios, streaming services and production companies in union negotiations, said they had met for bargaining Wednesday and would continue Thursday.

Present at the meeting were a group of top entertainment CEOs including Disney's Bob Iger, Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav, Universal's Donna Langley and Netflix's Ted Sarandos. The four were likely to be present at the talks Thursday as well.

On Wednesday, CNBC reporter David Faber wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the writers and AMPTP were near an agreement and "hope to finalise the deal," according to his anonymous sources. He also said his sources warned that should the deal not close, the strike is likely to continue until the end of the year.

No other outlet has been able to corroborate Faber's report. Deadline reported, however, that Wednesday's negotiations were "very encouraging". The Associated Press sent emails seeking comment to representatives for the AMPTP, the WGA and other entertainment companies.

The two sides have been divided on issues of pay, the size of writing staffs on shows and the use of artificial intelligence in the creation of scripts. Actors, who joined the writers on strike in July, have their own issues but there have been no discussions about resuming negotiations with their union yet.

The mood outside Netflix's Hollywood headquarters was upbeat Thursday, with music blaring and drivers honking in support of the picketers.

Actor-writer-producer Justine Bateman, who starred in the '80s series Family Ties, said the key to making a deal was that the guild's basic agreement offered the right terms to the new generation of writers.

"The point is not to have a resolution as much as to make sure that we have made a deal that protects us … writers in the minimum basic agreement," Bateman said, noting that she and other writers-producers had benefited from the terms of earlier contracts. "It has to be a deal that makes this worth it," she said.

A previous attempt to restart talks with the writers fell flat. The two sides had a handful of meetings in mid-August, including one that included the heads of Disney, Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery.

But writers said after exchanging contract proposals, "they were met with a lecture about how good their single and only counteroffer was," and the talks trailed off.

The WGA strike is nearing record length. Should it continue through September 30, it will be the longest in the union's history and the longest Hollywood strike since 1945.

AAP with The Project.

DC Cinematic Universe Is Getting A New Superhero
NEXT STORY

DC Cinematic Universe Is Getting A New Superhero

Advertisement

Related Articles

DC Cinematic Universe Is Getting A New Superhero

DC Cinematic Universe Is Getting A New Superhero

New DC film Blue Beetle has finally landed in Australia, a month after the United States.
Research Reveals That We Actually Feel Love In Our Brains More Than Anywhere Else

Research Reveals That We Actually Feel Love In Our Brains More Than Anywhere Else

20 years ago, The Black Eyed Peas asked ‘Where Is The Love?’ Well, we finally have the answer.
Casino, Nightclub And Zoo Found Inside A Venezuelan Prison  

Casino, Nightclub And Zoo Found Inside A Venezuelan Prison  

Technically, a zoo is another type of prison. 
Mum's Strange Pregnancy Symptom Means She Turns Everything Blue

Mum's Strange Pregnancy Symptom Means She Turns Everything Blue

A woman has taken to TikTok to share the unusual pregnancy symptom where she seems to be leaking blue and changing the colour of surfaces.
Aussie Eurovision Star Danny Estrin From Voyager Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Aussie Eurovision Star Danny Estrin From Voyager Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

This year's Australian Eurovision Song Contest entrant Danny Estrin has revealed his band Voyager are postponing their European tour following his cancer diagnosis.