Rumours Daniel Ricciardo May Race In F1 This Year

The rumour mill might be in overdrive, but we are hoping it's 'lights out and away we go'' for Daniel Ricciardo once again.

Daniel Ricciardo has been sorely missed from this year's F1 driver's lineup, with many fans holding out hope the honey badger returns to the grid.

Well, that may happen sooner rather than later.

Rumours have started circulating that Ricciardo may replace AlphaTauri (Red Bull's sister team) driver Nyck de Vries after a poor start to the season.

Ricciardo is currently Red Bull's reserve driver; however, his current contract means that he's available to both the senior squads should one of their starting drivers be unable to race or be dropped.

The rumour exploded after reports Ricciardo had a seat fitting at AlphTauri last week.

Although this may just be a routine occurrence, we still believe.

While the AlphaTauri team could "theoretically" call on Ricciardo, team principal Franz Tost told Italian media he wouldn't be the first choice.

"Practically, I don't hope so because there are young drivers like Liam Lawson, like [F2 driver, Dennis] Hauger," he said.

"I think we will primarily be focused on the young drivers because that's within our capacity.

"I have always said that it is not easy for newcomers to Formula 1 – especially the first races."

