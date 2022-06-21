The Project

Rugby League Follows Swimming By Banning Transgender Athletes From International Competition

Rugby League has banned transgender athletes from international competition, for now.

It comes as World Athletics president Sebastian Coe hinted that track and field could follow swimming in binding in a tougher policy on transgender stars taking part in women’s events.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the International Rugby League (IRL) has decided that players who transition from male to female will not be allowed to play in international events until further notice, which rules them out of the World Cup later this in England.

“In the interests of avoiding unnecessary welfare, legal and reputational risk to International Rugby League competitions, and those competing therein, the IRL believes there is a requirement and responsibility to further consult and complete additional research before finalising its policy,” the IRL said.

“The IRL reaffirms its belief that rugby league is a game for all and that anyone and everyone can play our sport. It is the IRL’s responsibility to balance the individual’s right to participate — a longstanding principle of rugby league and at its heart from the day it was established — against perceived risk to other participants, and to ensure all are given a fair hearing.”

