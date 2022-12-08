Ruff Day For One Man As His Dog Went On A Spending Spree With His Playstation Controller

A very cute one-year-old puppy named Zoey was very excited to chew on her owner's PlayStation controller.

However, in doing so, she made several purchases within a game her owner, David Murphy plays.

Funnily enough, Murphy did not put two and two together for some time, that it was his puppy who made the purchases.

Sitting in another room, he received several notifications that he had made purchases for small values, such as $8USD buying clothing and other items within a game.

Thinking at first he'd been hacked; he contacted PlayStation to dispute the charges.

They were able to confirm the charges had been made via his console serial number.

Still not clicking, Murphy said it was impossible as it was just him and his dog at home.

Deleting his card and changing his passwords, Murphy only realised what had happened when he went to play and realised she had been gnawing away at the console buttons.

"I had everything just-auto, right? If you just click the X button a number of times, you go right into the store, and you're just ordering stuff." Murphy explained.

Fortunately, PlayStation agreed to refund the charges, given the unusual circumstances.

However, another victim was soon struck as Lucy decided to viciously eat his daughter's Barbie.