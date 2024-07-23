Royals Post Prince George's Photo To Celebrate 11th Birthday

The future King looked smart and grown-up in the black-and-white shot captured by the Princess of Wales at Windsor earlier in July.

Prince William and Kate shared the close-up portrait of George on social media, alongside the message: "Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!"

The young prince is shown sitting and smiling at the camera, dressed in an open-necked white shirt and dark blazer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

George's birthday celebrations on Monday come after an eventful few weeks when he travelled with his father to Berlin to cheer on England in the Euro 2024 final and witnessed their defeat to Spain.

The prince and his nine-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte, also joined William at a Taylor Swift concert at Wembley Stadium at the end of June to celebrate their father's 42nd Birthday.

The royals were pictured smiling with the US singer in a backstage selfie, while Swift's boyfriend, American footballer Travis Kelce, said the royal children were "an absolute delight".

George, second in line to the throne, also appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the royal family in June to celebrate the King's official Birthday.

It was Kate's first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis earlier in 2024.

With AAP.