The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Royals Enjoy First Day At Their New School

Royals Enjoy First Day At Their New School

The Cambridge children have attended a welcome event ahead of their first day at their new school near Windsor.

The palace released new photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis heading to Lambrook School in their new school uniforms.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be leaving their classmates at Thomas's Battersea, while Prince Louis will be heading to school for the first time.

Lambrook School sits on 21 hectares of grounds and will cost Prince William and Kate £50,000 ($85,000) a year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have moved to Adelaide Cottage, near Windsor Castle, leaving behind the London for a slower pace of life.

The family will be closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who has spent most of her time at Windsor Castle since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Queen gave William and Kate permission to lease the four-bedroom house that was built for Queen Adelaide in 1831.

Internet Falls In Love With Retirement Home Residents' Version Of 'He's a 10 but…' Trend
NEXT STORY

Internet Falls In Love With Retirement Home Residents' Version Of 'He's a 10 but…' Trend

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Internet Falls In Love With Retirement Home Residents' Version Of 'He's a 10 but…' Trend

    Internet Falls In Love With Retirement Home Residents' Version Of 'He's a 10 but…' Trend

    A retirement home in Canada has gone viral, not in the sick, contagious way but in the fun internet way.
    Israeli Man Arrested After He Was Caught Letting His Dog Drive His Car

    Israeli Man Arrested After He Was Caught Letting His Dog Drive His Car

    Police have arrested a man in Israel after letting his dog drive his car and then posting the footage to social media.
    Teenage Chess Grandmaster Offers to Play Naked to Prove He’s Not Cheating

    Teenage Chess Grandmaster Offers to Play Naked to Prove He’s Not Cheating

    American chess Grandmaster, Hans Niemann, has offered to "strip naked" to prove his innocence following cheating allegations.
    Cathy Freeman's Daughter Shows Her Skills At Athletics Carnival

    Cathy Freeman's Daughter Shows Her Skills At Athletics Carnival

    Cathy Freeman's daughter astounds spectators with her athletics carnival performance.
    Brazil Bans Sales Of iPhones Until Apple Includes Charger In The Box

    Brazil Bans Sales Of iPhones Until Apple Includes Charger In The Box

    Brazil has banned the sales of iPhones until Apple includes a charger in the box.