Royals Enjoy First Day At Their New School

The palace released new photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis heading to Lambrook School in their new school uniforms.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be leaving their classmates at Thomas's Battersea, while Prince Louis will be heading to school for the first time.

Lambrook School sits on 21 hectares of grounds and will cost Prince William and Kate £50,000 ($85,000) a year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have moved to Adelaide Cottage, near Windsor Castle, leaving behind the London for a slower pace of life.

The family will be closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who has spent most of her time at Windsor Castle since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Queen gave William and Kate permission to lease the four-bedroom house that was built for Queen Adelaide in 1831.