Royal Fans Snap Up Coronation Tea Towel, Sells Out In Minutes

And royal fans must be looking for a royal way to clean their Coronation quiche dishes because the official Coronation Tea Towel has flown off the shelves.

At the three palace-credited stores at The Queen’s Gallery, The Royal Mews and Buckingham Palace Shop, the $20 tea towel has been incredibly popular.

Lexie Cartwright wrote for news.com.au that she had attempted to purchase one in London on Saturday.

“Excuse me, do you have the coronation tea …,” I was cut off, “They’re sold out,” the staffer responded, as if she’d worked an 8-hour shift dealing with this question, some seven minutes after the store opened,” Cartwright said of her experience.

The Coronation festivities continued in the U.K. on Sunday, with a host of global superstars at Windsor Castle for a star-studded concert to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The Coronation Concert - beamed onto large screens across the United Kingdom on Sunday night - saw the Prince of Wales make a speech honouring his father, the King, before performances by Katy Perry, Take That, Lionel Richie, and Nicole Scherzinger.

Stars including Hugh Jackman, Pierce Brosnan, Dame Joan Collins, Bear Grylls OBE, Alan Titchmarsh, and Sir Tom Jones gave pre-recorded video messages in honour of the King throughout the concert, which was hosted by Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville.

With AAP.