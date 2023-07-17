Royal Family Surprises Wimbledon Crowd As Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic In Men's Final

George, 9 and Charlotte, 8 were animated watching the match, cheering and covering their eyes throughout the nearly five-hour-long game.

Ella Ottaway, who runs the All England Club’s young people programme, told the Daily Mail “It’s Charlotte’s first time, George came last year. They’ve been eagerly watching.”

The Prince & Princess of Wales and Prince George & Princess Charlotte take their seats in the Royal Box at Centre Court! #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/4s3bHgLwVM — Duchess Kate News (@duchesskatenews) July 16, 2023

Princess Kate was on hand to present the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz, after his shocking defeat of Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz’s maiden win robbed Djokovic of the chance of equalling Roger Federer’s eight Wimbledon titles.

The royals weren’t the only stars in attendance, with Hugh Jackman, Emma Watson, Brad Pitt and Idris Elba among the A-listers taking in the match.