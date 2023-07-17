The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Royal Family Surprises Wimbledon Crowd As Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic In Men's Final

Royal Family Surprises Wimbledon Crowd As Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic In Men's Final

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made their trip to Wimbledon a family affair, with their two oldest children, George and Charlotte, joining them in the Royal Box for Sunday's men's final.

George, 9 and Charlotte, 8 were animated watching the match, cheering and covering their eyes throughout the nearly five-hour-long game. 

Ella Ottaway, who runs the All England Club’s young people programme, told the Daily Mail “It’s Charlotte’s first time, George came last year. They’ve been eagerly watching.”

Princess Kate was on hand to present the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz, after his shocking defeat of Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz’s maiden win robbed Djokovic of the chance of equalling Roger Federer’s eight Wimbledon titles. 

The royals weren’t the only stars in attendance, with Hugh Jackman, Emma Watson, Brad Pitt and Idris Elba among the A-listers taking in the match.

U.S. And Europe Continue To Swelter As Heat Crisis Worsens
NEXT STORY

U.S. And Europe Continue To Swelter As Heat Crisis Worsens

Advertisement

Related Articles

U.S. And Europe Continue To Swelter As Heat Crisis Worsens

U.S. And Europe Continue To Swelter As Heat Crisis Worsens

Death Valley in California recorded an official temperature of 53C on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with tourists flocking to the area to experience the extreme heat.
Woman Mauled By Dingoes In The Latest Of String Of Attacks On K'Gari

Woman Mauled By Dingoes In The Latest Of String Of Attacks On K'Gari

It's an escalating turf war between the wildlife and the wildlife watchers on K'Gari (Fraser Island).
Mum Shows The World Her ‘Genius’ Holiday Packing Hack

Mum Shows The World Her ‘Genius’ Holiday Packing Hack

A packing hack going viral on TikTok is about to revolutionise your travel game, especially with kids in tow. Brace yourselves because it's brilliant!
New Study Suggests Being Neurotic May Actually Be Beneficial For Your Health

New Study Suggests Being Neurotic May Actually Be Beneficial For Your Health

Good news for worriers, those worries might just be improving your overall wellbeing, according to recent studies.
McDonald’s Is Opening The World’s First Giant Fries Restaurant In Sydney

McDonald’s Is Opening The World’s First Giant Fries Restaurant In Sydney

McDonald’s is building a world-first Giant Fries Restaurant in the heart of Sydney, as part of its global sponsorship of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.