Royal Family Honour The Dads In The Family For Father's Day

The Royal Family has paid tribute to the dads in the family, with touching posts to mark Father's Day in the U.K..

The three children of British heir-to-the-throne Prince William and his wife Kate released a Father's Day message and photograph on Sunday, saying "We love you, Papa".

The photo shows the three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, hugging William on a beach, with the photograph taken from behind as they all look out to sea.

The caption says the photo was taken by Kate and reads: "We love you, Papa. Happy Father's Day".

In a separate post on X on Sunday, the couple paid tribute to King Charles for Father's Day, sharing a photograph of William as a child playing football with his father.

"Happy Father's Day, Pa. W," the photo was captioned.

Father's Day came a day after the Princess of Wales made her first public appearance since revealing she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Kate, William and the children joined King Charles and other members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after Trooping the Colour to celebrate the monarch's official birthday.

With AAP.

