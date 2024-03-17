Royal Baby Name ‘Kate’ Declines In Popularity Amid Fallout Of ‘Photogate’ Drama

The already infamous digitally altered snap, taken by Prince William at Windsor, was withdrawn by multiple photo agencies, leading to the Prince and Princess of Wales facing criticism and heightened scrutiny.

Addressing the uproar, Kate, who is currently recuperating from abdominal surgery, extended an apology for any confusion caused, explaining that she does 'occasionally experiment with editing'.

In the background of this recent period of turbulence and instability for the Royal family, there's been a noticeable decline in parents giving their babies one particular regal name.

According to data compiled by Compare the Market's life insurance team from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the name 'Kate' witnessed a massive 72 percent decrease in popularity between 2011 and 2021.

Derived from Greek and English origins meaning 'pure', Kate, often short for Catherine, has a rich history dating back centuries, with various British princesses and noblewomen bearing the name. However, this recent decline in popularity places Kate alongside other once-beloved names like Samantha, Amy, and Lucy.

With rampant speculation that Kate might refrain from releasing her future public image due to the recent backlash, her public presence remains uncertain as she prepares to return to her Royal duties in the upcoming weeks.