The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Royal Baby Name ‘Kate’ Declines In Popularity Amid Fallout Of ‘Photogate’ Drama

Royal Baby Name ‘Kate’ Declines In Popularity Amid Fallout Of ‘Photogate’ Drama

The recent controversy surrounding Princess Kate and her photoshopped Mother's Day photo has had a significant impact on the reputation of the senior members of the Royal Family.

The already infamous digitally altered snap, taken by Prince William at Windsor, was withdrawn by multiple photo agencies, leading to the Prince and Princess of Wales facing criticism and heightened scrutiny.

Addressing the uproar, Kate, who is currently recuperating from abdominal surgery, extended an apology for any confusion caused, explaining that she does 'occasionally experiment with editing'.

In the background of this recent period of turbulence and instability for the Royal family, there's been a noticeable decline in parents giving their babies one particular regal name.

According to data compiled by Compare the Market's life insurance team from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the name 'Kate' witnessed a massive 72 percent decrease in popularity between 2011 and 2021.

Derived from Greek and English origins meaning 'pure', Kate, often short for Catherine, has a rich history dating back centuries, with various British princesses and noblewomen bearing the name. However, this recent decline in popularity places Kate alongside other once-beloved names like Samantha, Amy, and Lucy.

With rampant speculation that Kate might refrain from releasing her future public image due to the recent backlash, her public presence remains uncertain as she prepares to return to her Royal duties in the upcoming weeks.

Sydney Boys High School Reported To Be Charging Students To Receive Report Cards
NEXT STORY

Sydney Boys High School Reported To Be Charging Students To Receive Report Cards

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sydney Boys High School Reported To Be Charging Students To Receive Report Cards

Sydney Boys High School Reported To Be Charging Students To Receive Report Cards

It has been reported Sydney Boys High School has been contacted by the education department after issuing a notice to parents that if they want their kid’s report cards sent home, they need to settle their bill.
Sydney Family Told To Pay $180 For Newborn Baby’s Ticket To P!nk Concert

Sydney Family Told To Pay $180 For Newborn Baby’s Ticket To P!nk Concert

A Sydney family was outraged after they were told they had to purchase a full-price adult ticket for $180 for their newborn baby to attend a P!nk concert.
Study Suggests Playing Musical Instruments Can Lead to Better Memory

Study Suggests Playing Musical Instruments Can Lead to Better Memory

A new study has revealed that those who play a musical instrument tend to have better working memory and executive function than those who do not.
Cara Delevingne’s Cats Survive Fire That Destroyed Her $7 Million LA Home

Cara Delevingne’s Cats Survive Fire That Destroyed Her $7 Million LA Home

Firefighters were able to rescue Cara Delevingne’s two cats from her burning home after a blaze destroyed her $7 million home in Los Angeles.
Top End Prepares For Wild Weather As Tropical Cyclone Megan Nears

Top End Prepares For Wild Weather As Tropical Cyclone Megan Nears

Top End residents have been warned to expect days of wild weather as Tropical Cyclone Megan moves towards the coast.