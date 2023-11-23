Royal Australian Mint Releases Coin To Commemorate Queen Elizabeth II, And The Price Has Already Skyrocketed

"These coins celebrate the Queen's seven decades of devotion and service, as well as the indelible mark she has left on Australian numismatics," it said in the announcement.

The availability is extremely limited, and sells for $15 for one of the 25,000 uncirculated coins or one of the 7,5000 silver proof editions for $135.

The demand has been incredibly high, with the Royal Australian Mint posting a photo of keen coin collectors lining up to get their hands on one.

The Mint's phone lines were also flooded, and many left disappointed they couldn't get through.

The coin features the six effigies of the Queen that appeared on Australian coins during her reign.

"These stunning portraits are the focal point of the reverse design of both silver proof and uncirculated versions of this coin," it said.

"With them, the Royal Australian Mint commemorates the momentous Second Elizabethan Era."

While it may only be a 50c coin, they have already begun surfacing online, with some listed at a resell price of $200, more than 10 times the purchase price.