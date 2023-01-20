Rookie Flight Attendant Accidentally Activates Emergency Slide, Costs Airline Thousands

The emergency slide, sure it's only for emergencies (it says so in the name), but from all the pictures on the safety card, it sure does look like fun.

I often think,' It would suck if the plane went down, but then again, I would get to have a go on the big fun happy slide'.

Imagine the thrill of just surviving a plane falling out of the sky and then getting to go on a huge slide onto the tarmac, it sounds great.

The emergency slide wasn't so great for one rookie British Airways flight attendant.

On their first day as a flight attendant on a Boeing 777, they mistakenly activated the slippery crisis dip, just as the plane was about to take off from Heathrow. This in turn alerted the emergency services, who quickly surrounded the plane.

All up it cost the airline about fifty thousand British pounds or nearly ninety thousand Australian dollary-doos, which I assume isn't something British Airways was so happy about.

Plus, passengers onboard had to wait for four hours, and I assume each took turns frowningly disapprovingly at the rookie flight attendant.

Engineers and all the king's horses did try to fix the situation, but nothing could be done; the plane needed a new slide.

So, a replacement jet was called in to complete the journey, but this time without the slide trigger happy steward.

The flight attendant has since been stood down and sent back to training, where I assume the question on day one will be, 'When do you use the emergency slide? A: In an emergency? or B: Before the plane takes off?'