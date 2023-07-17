Ronan Keating’s Brother Killed In Car Crash While On The Way To Watch His Son Play Football

Ciaran, who was in his 50s, was reportedly in a two-vehicle collision on Saturday with his wife Ann Marie, who also sustained injuries.

It is believed Ciaran and Ann Marie were on their way to watch their son, Ruairi, play football for Cork City Football Club when the crash occurred.

Ruairi was due to play against Sligo Rovers in the Premier League Division League of Ireland.

Cork City Football Club released a statement, confirming the death of Ciaran.

“All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairi Keating,” it said.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairi and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time.

“We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time.

“Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in due course. May he rest in peace.”

