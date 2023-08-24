Rolling Stones Appear To Announce New Album In Local Newspaper Advert

And forget an Instagram post, the band went old school, announcing the release of their 31st studio album via a message in a local newspaper advert.

The cryptic advert on page 3 of London’s Hackney Gazette said “Hackney Diamonds, specialists in glass repair, opening September 2023”.

Below, it read, “Our friendly team promises you satisfaction. When you say gimme shelter we’ll fix your shattered windows.”

Switched on fans have realised it’s a promotion for the Stones’ new album due to the references to the band’s history, lyrics and iconography.

For example, the i in Diamonds is dotted with the band’s tongue and lips logo. Diamonds is also a reference to the Rolling Stones’s current 60th anniversary tour. Also, there’s obviously names of some of the band's biggest hits used.

A web link takes users to a site to register their interest, which is exciting enough to make your false teeth fall out.