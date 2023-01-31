Roger Federer And Blackpink Go Viral With Ultimate Instagram Picture

The 20-time Grand Slam winner posted a photo of him standing with the K-Pop group Blackpink.

“My kids said this was a definite IG post,” he joked in the caption.

And they were right; within days the picture has been liked over 1.2 million times and commented on thousands of times.

Since retiring in September, Federer has been spending his time in the world of fashion and on the ski slopes.

While Novak Djokovic was claiming his 22nd Grand Slam title, Federer was enjoying Paris Fashion Week.

He also posted a video of himself skiing, saying it was the first time he had hit the slopes in 15 years.