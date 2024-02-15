Rod Stewart Slams Ed Sheeran, Claims His Songs Won't Stand The Test Of Time

In an interview with The Times, the ageing rocker was asked who he believes is currently putting out music that will stand the test of time.

"You mean like 'Maggie May'? Songs that will be played in 50 years?" Stewart clarified, before adding, "I like whatshisname."

"Oh f**king great, Rod. Well done. He's British, really talented, and his songs will be around," the 79-year-old said, unable to name the artist he was thinking of.

When the interviewer put forward Ed Sheeran as an option, Stewart quickly shut down the suggestion.

"No, not Ed, I don't know any of his songs, old ginger bollocks, "he said.

Stewart then sang the lyrics "I'll be riding shotgun," from George Ezra's hit song "Shotgun."

"I think he writes really tremendous songs," Stewart said of Ezra, adding "He'll be around for quite a while."