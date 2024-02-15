The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Rod Stewart Slams Ed Sheeran, Claims His Songs Won't Stand The Test Of Time

Rod Stewart Slams Ed Sheeran, Claims His Songs Won't Stand The Test Of Time

Rod Stewart has described Ed Sheeran as "old ginger bollocks" in a new interview, claiming he doesn't know any of the popstars songs.

In an interview with The Times, the ageing rocker was asked who he believes is currently putting out music that will stand the test of time. 

"You mean like 'Maggie May'? Songs that will be played in 50 years?" Stewart clarified, before adding, "I like whatshisname."

"Oh f**king great, Rod. Well done. He's British, really talented, and his songs will be around," the 79-year-old said, unable to name the artist he was thinking of. 

When the interviewer put forward Ed Sheeran as an option, Stewart quickly shut down the suggestion. 

"No, not Ed, I don't know any of his songs, old ginger bollocks, "he said. 

Stewart then sang the lyrics "I'll be riding shotgun," from George Ezra's hit song "Shotgun."

"I think he writes really tremendous songs," Stewart said of Ezra, adding "He'll be around for quite a while."

Flight Turned Around After Maggots Fall From The Overhead Compartment Onto Passengers’ Heads
NEXT STORY

Flight Turned Around After Maggots Fall From The Overhead Compartment Onto Passengers’ Heads

Advertisement

Related Articles

Flight Turned Around After Maggots Fall From The Overhead Compartment Onto Passengers’ Heads

Flight Turned Around After Maggots Fall From The Overhead Compartment Onto Passengers’ Heads

For those who think delays, middle seats or no vegetarian options are the worst things about flying, spare a thought for the travellers who had their flight return to Amsterdam after maggots started falling from the overhead.
Chris Hemsworth Shares ‘How Babies Are Made In Australia’ In Cheeky Valentine’s Video

Chris Hemsworth Shares ‘How Babies Are Made In Australia’ In Cheeky Valentine’s Video

Chris Hemsworth has shared a cheeky Valentine’s Day message with his fans on Instagram, posting a creative video of frolicking underwater with his wife Elsa Pataky.
P!nk Denied Entry Into Sydney Hotspot Because She Did Not Have ID

P!nk Denied Entry Into Sydney Hotspot Because She Did Not Have ID

P!nk was reportedly turned away from Manly Skiff Club on Monday evening because she didn’t have any I.D., not even a fake one.
Kristen Stewart’s Racy Rolling Stone Cover Flips The “Gender Script”

Kristen Stewart’s Racy Rolling Stone Cover Flips The “Gender Script”

Twilight star Kristen Stewart wanted to do “the gayest thing you’ve ever seen in your life” for her Rolling Stone cover shoot.
Employers Won't Be Penalised For Breaching Right To Disconnect

Employers Won't Be Penalised For Breaching Right To Disconnect

Employers won't face criminal penalties if they contact employees outside of work hours under the proposed 'right to disconnect' laws.